AVATAR 2 Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gives Us A First Look At Kate Winslet In A Mo-Cap Suit

It was announced back in 2017 (yes, these movie have been in production for a long time) that Kate Winslet had joined the cast of James Cameron's Avatar sequels, and thanks to a new behind-the-scenes image, we have our first look at the Titanic star on set.
The photo features the Academy Award-winner alongside fellow franchise newcomer Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead) and returning stars Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Endgame) and Sam Worthington (Clash of the Titans).
We don't have many details on Winslet's role, but we do know that her character goes by Ronal. It was assumed that she would have to be a Na'vi with that name, and her motion-capture suit would seem to confirm it.
Check out the photo below, along with a previously released shot of Sigourney Weaver as the returning Dr. Grace Augustine.
The Avatar sequels were recently given the green light to resume production in New Zealand, and are expected to make their scheduled release dates. The first sequel is set to be released on December 17th, 2021, with three more installments following in 2023, 2025, and 2027.