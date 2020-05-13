AVATAR 2 Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gives Us A First Look At Kate Winslet In A Mo-Cap Suit

Another BTS photos from the set of James Cameron's currently in-production Avatar sequel has been shared online, and this one provides a first glimpse of Kate Winslet ( Titanic ) sporting a mo-cap suit...

It was announced back in 2017 (yes, these movie have been in production for a long time) that Kate Winslet had joined the cast of James Cameron's Avatar sequels, and thanks to a new behind-the-scenes image, we have our first look at the Titanic star on set.

The photo features the Academy Award-winner alongside fellow franchise newcomer Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead) and returning stars Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Endgame) and Sam Worthington (Clash of the Titans).

We don't have many details on Winslet's role, but we do know that her character goes by Ronal. It was assumed that she would have to be a Na'vi with that name, and her motion-capture suit would seem to confirm it.

Check out the photo below, along with a previously released shot of Sigourney Weaver as the returning Dr. Grace Augustine.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo!



Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020 From the set of the Avatar sequels: Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films.



Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hueTOr9saV — Avatar (@officialavatar) April 29, 2020

The Avatar sequels were recently given the green light to resume production in New Zealand, and are expected to make their scheduled release dates. The first sequel is set to be released on December 17th, 2021, with three more installments following in 2023, 2025, and 2027.