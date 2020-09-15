AVATAR 2 Behind The Scenes Photo Points To Sigourney Weaver Playing A Na'vi In James Cameron's Sequel

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau has shared more behind the scenes photos from the set of the sequel, seemingly confirming that the returning Sigourney Weaver will once again bring a Na'vi to life on screen...

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau has shared some new behind the scenes photos from James Cameron's sequels after work on the sequel was halted in response to COVID-19. New Zealand has the virus mostly under control now, though, and the first of Disney's planned follow-ups to the 2009 blockbuster is now on track to be released in 2022.

A number of key cast members will return, and Sigourney Weaver is among them. She played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie, but was killed off during the final act; however, previous photos have indicated that she will appear in flashbacks based on what her character was wearing.

If these latest shots are any indication, though, Weaver will be back as a Na'vi and taking part in the sequel's highly anticipated underwater sequences. In a ball pit that's doubling for water, the legendary Alien actress is clearly wearing the sort of mo-cap equipment that is necessary to bring those incredible creatures from Pandora to life on the big screen.

Based on what we see here, it seems likely that Jake's attempts to transfer Grace's consciousness to her Avatar form weren't a failure after all, and she's going to end up playing a role here after all.

Check out the photos below:

