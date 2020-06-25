AVATAR 2 Behind The Scenes Photo Shows How The Sequel's Underwater Scenes Are Being Filmed

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau has shared another new behind the scenes photo from the sequel, this time showing how some of the groundbreaking underwater sequences were filmed. Check it out after the jump!

Work on Avatar 2 has resumed in New Zealand due to the low number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and that puts the sequel back on track for its planned December 2021 release. From there, subsequent instalments are expected to come our way in 2023, 2025, and 2027.

Now, producer Jon Landau has shared a behind the scenes photo showing a performance-capture actor riding what looks like a stand-in for an underwater creature of some sort. The picture was actually taken last year, so it isn't from the scenes which are currently being shot in the country. However, Landau has only just now decided to share it with fans to tease what's to come.

Recently, Landau shared some new story details, explaining that, "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

That watery setting looks set to be a game-changer for the franchise, and while Aquaman utilised a lot of new technology, this image points to Cameron relaly pushing the boundaries of VFX.

Check out the behind the scenes photo below:

