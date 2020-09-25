AVATAR 2 Behind The Scenes Photos Reveal A New Look At Human Characters Running Into Battle

Some new Avatar 2 set photos have been released by producer Jon Landau revealing a number of human characters racing into battle in James Cameron's highly anticipated sequel. Check them out after the jump!

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau has shared more behind the scenes photos from James Cameron's sequels after work was halted in response to COVID-19 earlier this summer. New Zealand has the virus mostly under control now, though, and the first of Disney's planned follow-ups to the 2009 blockbuster is currently on track to be released in 2022.

These latest images are definitely action-packed, and show off some second unit shooting (literally).

"Garrett Warren, 2nd Unit Director, gives stuntman Steve Brown some notes before a take," Landau writes in the Instagram post below. "Garrett, Richard Bluck (2nd Unit DP) and the Kiwi team have been getting some great shots. Keep it up." It looks like the humans will once again head into battle, but will they target the Na'vi again?

That remains to be seen, especially as plot details are being kept a closely guarded secret by Cameron and company. While the filmmaker has ambitious plans to release an Avatar 4 and 5, those are unconfirmed, and Disney is likely keen to see how the second and third chapters are received first.

It's been so long since Avatar was released that some fans have joked online that this next instalment might as well be a reboot, but one thing that has been made clear is that part two is a sequel!

Check out the photos below:

