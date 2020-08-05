AVATAR 2 Given The Green Light To Resume Production As New Zealand Starts Lifting Filming Restrictions

Some official behind the scenes photos from Avatar have been released, while news from New Zealand points to productions being able to resume in the country considerably sooner than we expected...

We've been hearing rumblings for a long time now that the Avatar sequels could take us underwater, and that's confirmed thanks to some newly revealed behind the scenes photos. These were no doubt taken before COVID-19 shut down productions in New Zealand, but there's some good news on that front thanks to a new report from Deadline.

According to the trade, some film and TV shows "are already safely underway" in the country as new health and safety production protocols have been endorsed by the national government. That means live-action elements of the Avatar sequels can now continue (up until now, virtual production has been taking place in California with Weta Digital working on the VFX).

Avatar 2 is set to be released next December and, as of right now, there's no reason to think that won't be the case. Scripts for movies three and four are also said to be completed, and now Disney is in charge of the franchise, they're likely banking on it being a huge success for them. After all, they do have an "Avatar" Land in Disney World already!

Check out the images in the Tweet below:

