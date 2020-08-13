AVATAR 2 Officially Released Set Photos Take Us Inside The Sequel's Human Bio Labs

While Avatar 2 's release date was recently pushed back by an entire year, more behind the scenes photos have been shared today, this time highlighting director James Cameron and a futuristic laboratory.

Work on Avatar 2 recently resumed in New Zealand due to the low number of COVID-19 cases in the country, but Disney made the decision to push James Cameron's sequel back to December 16th, 2022. That means we'll be waiting yet another year to return to the world of Pandora, and while most of the sequel is set to take place underwater, we'll clearly be on dry land as well.

With a human element still set to be part of the sequel, some behind the scenes photos showcase a bio lab which is officially called the "High Camp Bio Lab." It's a pretty incredible set, and one that isn't relying on green screen (despite the Avatar franchise being heavy on VFX).

Clearly, the human side of the story is going to continue being important in Avatar 2, though with flashbacks confirmed for Cameron's movie, chances are this is actually a glimpse into the past. We'll have to wait and see on that front, of course, but the conflict between the Na'vi and RDA is expected to continue, so there's bound to be some human characters in this adventure.

It's a shame that the Avatar sequels have been postponed, but that's pretty much the norm in this COVID era, but at least we know that work is now continuing despite delays earlier this year.

Check out the photos below:

