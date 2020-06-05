AVATAR 2's James Cameron Directs Actors Underwater In Latest Behind-The-Scenes Stills

While the release of Avatar 2 is still a while away (it was recently pushed back even further because of the COVID-19 pandemic), production on the sequels has been underway for quite some time now. The film's social media accounts have been sharing intriguing stills from the film's unique sets, and director James Cameron can be seen working underwater in this latest batch.
These stills feature actors shooting on a pool set, with rigs, motion capture suits, and noodles to accompany it. How this will translate to screen from a filmmaking perspective remains to be seen, but when all is said and done, we know Cameron will at least deliver a visually spectacular return trip to Pandora.
Check out the stills below:
Avatar 2 will be flying into theaters on December 17th, 2021, with its three successors arriving every other December afterwards. The sequel will mark 12 years since the original film was released.
