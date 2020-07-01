AVATAR: Jaw-Dropping Concept Art From James Cameron's Upcoming Sequels Takes Us Beyond Pandora

They've been in the works for what feels like forever, but James Cameron's Avatar sequels are finally getting closer and we now have some amazing concept art from them showcasing locations beyond Pandora.

"won’t just return to Pandora - you’ll explore new parts of the world."



The first Avatar sequel is set to be released next December, and James Cameron has previously indicated that the movie is unlikely to be called Avatar 2 as Jake (Sam Worthington) wasn't an avatar by the end of the first film and had instead become a Na'vi. He's also expressed confidence that the follow-up will easily dethrone Avengers: Endgame at the worldwide box office. We'll see!



To check out this concept art from the Avatar sequels, simply hit the "View List" button below.







It's thought that Avatar 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) will explore Pandora's oceans, and this imagery is definitely reminiscent of the sort of landscapes seen in Disney World's "Flight of Passage" ride.

If nothing else, we can look forward to these movies looking downright amazing and seeing as Cameron pushed technology to its limit back in 2009, it will be amazing to see what he does with what's available to him today.

He's put an impressive cast together, too, which includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Oona Chaplin, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, Jemaine Clement, and Sigourney Weaver.

Whether Avatar 2 really does stand a chance at topping Avengers: Endgame is hard to say. 3D has fallen out of favour over the past decade, and it's been a long time since the first instalment grabbed everyone's attention.

What do you guys think about this new concept art for the upcoming Avatar sequels? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts on that in the comments section down below.