AVATAR Producer Jon Landau Shares Concept Art Of The Sequel's Underwater "Crabsuit" Vehicle

Despite the movie being delayed by an entire year thanks to COVID-19, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau has now shared new concept art which reveals a unique undersea vehicle dubbed the "Crabsuit."

After countless delays (bear in mind that Avatar was released way back in 2009), Avatar 2 was recently pushed back again from its planned December 2021 release date to the following Christmas.

Now, thanks to producer Jon Landau, we have a first look at the sequel's undersea vehicle, the "Crabsuit." Described as a "human driven multifunction submersible," it seems this will be one of many new Resources Development Administration (RDA) vehicles popping up in the franchise.

Disney has big plans for Avatar moving forward, as a fifth movie is dated for, get this, 2028.

It remains to be seen when we'll get to see any footage from Avatar 2, but thanks to that new 2022 release date, it's probably still a long way off. Director James Cameron did recently screen an early version to crew members, but it's not likely we'll ever be privy to any of that unfinished footage.

Check out Landau's Avatar 2 post below:

