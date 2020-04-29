AVATAR: Sigourney Weaver Returns As Dr. Grace Augustine In New BTS Sequel Photo

The official Avatar Twitter account has shared a new behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming sequels, and it features Sigourney Weaver as the returning Dr. Grace Augustine, who died in the first movie...

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of one of James Cameron's Avatar sequels has been shared by the movie's official Twitter account, and it gives us a first look at the returning Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine.

The Academy Award-nominated actress is pictures alongside Producer Jon Landau and costar Joel David Moore, who will also reprise his role as Dr. Norm Spellman.

Grace was actually killed off in the first movie, and Weaver has already confirmed that she will play a completely different character in the sequels, so this image would appear to confirm that we'll be seeing flashbacks of some description.

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films.



Landau recently confirmed that production on the Avatar sequels was forced to halt because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we've had no word on when filming is expected to resume.

The first Avatar sequel is set to be released on December 17th, 2021, with three more installments following in 2023, 2025, and 2027, but these delays will likely result in the first film, at least, being pushed back.