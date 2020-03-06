HARRY POTTER Star David Thewlis Explains That He's Not In AVATAR 2...But Will Be In 3, 4, And 5

Recently, we appeared to get confirmation that British actor David Thewlis ( Wonder Woman ) is playing a Na'vi in Avatar 2 , but he's now confirmed that he's actually shot scenes for part three...

Harry Potter and Wonder Woman star David Thewlis recently talked about being baffled while shooting Avatar 2, but the publication that shared those comments actually got it wrong!

During an interview with Collider, the British actor explained that he's not actually in the sequel, and explained that the scenes he shot were for Avatar 3. Then, the plan is for him to return to the world of Pandora to film scenes for the planned fourth and fifth instalments as well.

"Well, nothing could be more different than Avatar. It completely doesn’t resemble anything that I’ve ever done," he started. "I should be clear, by the way, cause I know that a magazine in Britain has got me in Avatar 2, but I’m not in Avatar 2. I’m going to be in Avatar 3, which was shot at the same time as Avatar 2, and the plan is that I will be in Avatar 4 and 5, as well. I just wanted to clear that up because somebody got that wrong recently."

At some point, you've more than likely heard director James Cameron described as being difficult to work with, but Thewlis would describe him as "an absolute pleasure" and "something of a genius." However, he admitted that the experience of making a film with motion-capture was unlike anything he's ever down before as was "completely new" to him.

Unfortunately, this does mean that those of you excited to see Thewlis as a Na'vi will have to wait that little bit longer, but Cameron has clearly made some stellar casting additions for these sequels.