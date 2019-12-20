James Cameron Thinks "It's A Certainty" That AVATAR Will Overtake AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Box Office Record
Earlier this year, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame officially became the highest-grossing movie of all-time. With the help of a theatrical re-release, Endgame finished with a box office haul of $2,797,800,564, snapping the ten-year record held by James Cameron's Avatar ($2.789B).
With a sequel due out in 2021, Avatar director James Cameron said that a re-release is "under discussion" with Disney, which could lead to the film reclaiming its box office record from Avengers: Endgame.
While Cameron congratulated Marvel Studios for breaking Avatar's box office record, the director/writer/producer thinks it's only a matter of time until his sci-fi franchise is back on top. Speaking to USA Today, Cameron was confident in his belief that Avatar, with another possible re-release ahead of its sequel, will surpass Avengers: Endgame at the box office and reclaim its spot as box office king.
"I think it's a certainty," Cameron said. "But let’s give 'Endgame' their moment and let’s celebrate that people are going to the movie theater."
Unlike some Hollywood directors, Cameron isn't bitter towards Marvel movies. In fact, he revealed that he "really enjoyed" the superhero blockbuster and admires the Marvel Studios has built with Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he's enthused by the success of Avengers: Endgame at the box office.
"I saw it as a really good sign," Cameron says of Endgame's success. "I was really concerned with all the new streaming services and the different ways people can consume movies right now that the theatergoing experience might have been eroded to the point that a new 'Avatar' film – even if it were better than the first one, and better received – could never achieve the same box-office levels. Now at least we know such a thing is still possible at the movie theater. This gives me heart to go forward"
Cameron believes that if Avatar were to be re-released in theaters, it would not only become the box office king again, but also build buzz leading into its sequel, which is planned for release on December 17, 2021. After a 10-year hiatus, the franchise would benefit by reminding audiences of the Oscar-winning cinematography and special effects that made the original Avatar movie such a phenom.
Cameron revealed an Avatar re-release is "under discussion" with Disney, which now owns the franchise, but producer Jon Landau emphasized that such action would only be used to support the sequels.
"If (a re-release) can service the release of the sequels, then great. Our focus is on the sequels," says Landau. "It's not about looking back, not trying to overtake."
Would you see Avatar again in theaters as a refresher for its upcoming sequel?
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]