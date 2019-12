James Cameron Thinks "It's A Certainty" That AVATAR Will Overtake AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Box Office Record

Earlier this year, Marvel'sofficially became the highest-grossing movie of all-time. With the help of a theatrical re-release,finished with a box office haul of $2,797,800,564, snapping the ten-year record held by James Cameron's($2.789B).While Cameron congratulated Marvel Studios for breaking Avatar's box office record , the director/writer/producer thinks it's only a matter of time until his sci-fi franchise is back on top. Speaking to USA Today, Cameron was confident in his belief that, with another possible re-release ahead of its sequel, will surpassat the box office and reclaim its spot as box office king.Cameron said.Unlike some Hollywood directors, Cameron isn't bitter towards Marvel movies. In fact, he revealed that he "really enjoyed" the superhero blockbuster and admires the Marvel Studios has built with Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he's enthused by the success ofat the box office.Cameron says of's success.Cameron believes that ifwere to be re-released in theaters, it would not only become the box office king again, but also build buzz leading into its sequel, which is planned for release on December 17, 2021. After a 10-year hiatus, the franchise would benefit by reminding audiences of the Oscar-winning cinematography and special effects that made the originalmovie such a phenom.Cameron revealed anre-release is "under discussion" with Disney, which now owns the franchise, but producer Jon Landau emphasized that such action would only be used to support the sequels.says Landau.Would you seeagain in theaters as a refresher for its upcoming sequel?