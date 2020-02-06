WONDER WOMAN Star David Thewlis Confirms That He's Playing "A Blue Thing" In AVATAR 2

David Thewlis is no stranger to franchises after starring in Harry Potter and Wonder Woman , but it sounds like he was left stumped while playing "a blue thing" in James Cameron's Avatar 2 ...

British actor David Thewlis is great in pretty much anything he does, but most of you will no doubt know him best for his work in both the Harry Potter franchise and 2017's Wonder Woman. Now, his next big budget project is Avatar 2, but during a recent interview with Games Radar, Thewlis admitted to being left confused by the shoot.

"I've got no idea what my scenes will be like because there are about 16 guys in the room with video cameras but they’re just shooting reference shots for Jim [Cameron] to look at later," he explained. "What those guys are shooting will never be on the screen, what’s being shot is obviously on these sensors. There are about 200 around the room, doing their thing."

"I am a Na’vi," Thewlis confirmed. "I’m a blue thing in it – which I didn’t quite understand when I went to meet [Cameron]. I was quite surprised when I got offered that. I’m fascinated to see how I’m going to look, because they sort of make them look a bit like oneself. It’s fantastic!"

Despite not necessarily following what's going on, the actor was clearly having a good time working on the sequel before COVID-19 halted production, but James Cameron is now back in New Zealand so that should resume shortly.

"For the first time, I felt like a total newcomer, like it was my first job," he concluded. "I was on set having been working for 35 years on film sets and I was like, 'So what do we do? What’s that doing here? Why is he doing that? Do we do it now?' I felt very naïve. And of course, I was, because none of the rules applied from everything I’ve learned."

Given how Cameron pushed the boundaries back in 2019, it seems likely that Avatar 2 will end up being truly groundbreaking. However, seeing as it's not set to be released until next December, it could be a while before we get to see what the filmmaker actually has in store for us.