BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY Is Coming To 4K Ultra HD For The First Time Ever

For its 35th Anniversary celebration this year, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced plans to release the complete Back to the Future trilogy on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on October 20.
In addition to all the bonus content from previous home video releases, the new 4K Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will contain over an hour of new special features, including rare casting audition footage with a number of now-famous celebrities, a Hollywood Museum tour spotlighting the film's props, a behind-the-scenes look at Back to the Future: The Musical, and the BTTF episode of the YouTube series "Could You Survive the Movies?."
Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will be released in three premium collections: an Amazon-exclusive 4K UHD gift set with an exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica, a Target-exclusive Blu-ray gift set with the same exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica, a Best Buy-exclusive limited edition trilogy set with three newly designed steelbooks.
Get the full release details below:
Universal City, California, July 27, 2020 – Great Scott! In 1985, Director Robert Zemeckis, Executive Producer Steven Spielberg and Producer/Screenwriter Bob Gale embarked on a three-part journey through time that broke box-office records worldwide and catapulted BACK TO THE FUTURE into one of the most beloved trilogies in motion picture history. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the groundbreaking first film with BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on October 20, 2020 - just in time to celebrate “Back to the Future Day” on October 21! This collection is loaded with bonus material including a bonus disc that comes with over an hour of brand-new content such as rare audition footage from Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell, a tour of the film’s props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer/producer Bob Gale, a sneak peek at the new musical show, and a special episode of the popular YouTube Series “Could You Survive The Movies?” Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY will include all three movies in collectible discbook packaging plus a bonus disc including all-new bonus content. For the first time, the past, present and future collide in eye-popping Ultra HD resolution for a time-traveling celebration. New 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ deliver the highest quality picture, more colors than ever before, and immersive, multi-dimensional sound. From filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, this unforgettable 35th anniversary collection features hours of bonus features and is an unrivaled trilogy that stands the test of time making this a must-own for everyone’s movie library. All three BACK TO THE FUTURE films will also be available on 4K Ultra HD digitally for the first time ever and BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE COMPLETE TRILOGY will also be available on DVD.
Three premium collections will be available at select retailers for a limited time only:
- BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (4K UHD): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Amazon Exclusive)
- BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (Blu-ray™): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Target Exclusive)
- BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION TRILOGY (4K UHD): Includes three newly designed steelbooks (Best Buy Exclusive)
- For more information on these exclusives, please visit the individual retailer’s stores and websites.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, & Digital Code and on Blu-ray™ which includes the Blu-ray™ & Digital Code.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY bonus DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™:
- An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) - Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities.
- Ben Stiller
- Kyra Sedgwick
- Jon Cryer
- Billy Zane
- Peter DeLuise
- C. Thomas Howell
- The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) - Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.
- BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) - Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.
- Cast and Creative Q&A
- Original Songs
- Gotta Start Somewhere
- Put Your Mind To It
- Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) - Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series
- 2015 Message from Doc Brown
- DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD!
- OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean
- Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE
- The Script
- Casting Marty McFly
- Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown
- The DeLorean Time Machine
- Building Hill Valley
- Prepping for the "Johnny B. Goode" Scene
- The Score
- Rushing the Cut
- The Legacy
- BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series
- Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1)
- Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)
- 2015 Commercials
- JAWS 19 Trailer
- Hoverboard Commercial
BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:
- Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Peanut Brittle
- "Pinch Me"
- Doc's Personal Belongings
- "She's Cheating"
- Darth Vader (Extended Version)
- "Hit Me George"
- "You Got a Permit?"
- The Phone Booth
- Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning...
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time
- Archival Featurettes
- The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter One
- BACK TO THE FUTURE Night
- Michael J. Fox Q&A
- How He Got the Role
- The Character of Doc
- Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time
- Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together
- DeLoreans
- Special FX and Stunts
- The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE
- Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE
- Behind the Scenes
- Original Makeup Tests
- Outtakes
- Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Photo Galleries*
- Production Art
- Storyboards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Marketing Materials
- Character Portraits
- Huey Lewis and the News "The Power of Love" Music Video
- Theatrical Teaser Trailer
- Join Team Fox
- Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc
BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:
- Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Old Terry and Old Biff
- "Dad's Home" (Extended Version)
- Pizza Scene
- Jennifer Faints (Extended Version)
- Old Biff Vanishes from Car
- Burned Out High School
- Marty Meets Dave
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies
- The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku
- Archival Featurettes
- The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two
- Behind the Scenes
- Outtakes
- Production Design
- Storyboarding
- Designing the DeLorean
- Designing Time Travel
- Hoverboard Test
- Evolution of Visual Effects Shots
- Photo Galleries*
- Production Art
- Storyboards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Marketing Materials
- Character Portraits
- Theatrical Trailer
- Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc
BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:
- Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time's the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]
- Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]
- Archival Featurettes
- The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three
- The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURE Trilogy
- Behind the Scenes
- Outtakes
- Designing the Town of Hill Valley
- Designing the Campaign
- Photo Galleries*
- Production Art
- Storyboards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Marketing Materials
- Character Portraits
- ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video
- FAQs About the Trilogy
- Theatrical Trailer
- BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Ride
- Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc