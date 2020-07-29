BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY Is Coming To 4K Ultra HD For The First Time Ever

For its 35th Anniversary celebration this year, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is finally releasing Robert Zemeckis' classic Back to the Future trilogy on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever!

In addition to all the bonus content from previous home video releases, the new 4K Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will contain over an hour of new special features, including rare casting audition footage with a number of now-famous celebrities, a Hollywood Museum tour spotlighting the film's props, a behind-the-scenes look at Back to the Future: The Musical, and the BTTF episode of the YouTube series "Could You Survive the Movies?."

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will be released in three premium collections: an Amazon-exclusive 4K UHD gift set with an exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica, a Target-exclusive Blu-ray gift set with the same exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica, a Best Buy-exclusive limited edition trilogy set with three newly designed steelbooks.

Get the full release details below: