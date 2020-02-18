BILL AND TED 3: Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter FACE THE MUSIC In This New Official Still

Lovable metal-heads Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. are set to return for another adventure later this year, and thanks to Empire Magazine
we have a new official still from Bill and Ted Face the Music
.
The image features the titular duo (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) striking their familiar open-armed pose at what appears to be a bandstand. Will this location factor into the plot? Well, considering the threequel's story hinges on Bill and Ted writing a song that will save the entire universe, it's probably a safe bet. Air-guitars won't cut it this time, fellas.
“We’ve gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time. We bypassed all those possible traumas in the middle,”
director Dean Parisot tells the mag. “They have an hour and 18 minutes. So they’re in trouble. And let’s say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out.”
"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."
If you're not familiar with Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
or Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey
we suggest you seek them out, as they really have stood the test of time.
Check out the still below along with some previously released images featuring Samara Weaving (Ready or Not
) as Bill’s daughter Thea and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical
) as Ted’s kid Billie, and let us know what you think in the comments.
