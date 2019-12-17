BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC In These Most Excellent First-Look Images

Lovable metal-heads Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. are set to return for another adventure next year, and EW
has our first look at some official stills from Bill and Ted Face the Music
.
The images feature the titular duo (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) looking as bewildered as ever in a phone booth (most likely of the time-travelling variety), as well as William Sadler as returning fan-favorite, Death. We also get a first look at two new characters. Samara Weaving (Ready or Not
) will play Bill’s daughter, Thea, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical
) is Ted’s kid, Billie.
Original creators Chris Matheson (Imagine That
) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic, Now You See Me
) wrote the script, while Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane
) directed the movie.
"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."
If you're not familiar with Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
or Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey
we suggest you seek them out, as they really have stood the test of time.
Check out the stills below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
Simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]