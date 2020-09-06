BILL & TED 3: Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter FACE THE MUSIC On Most Excellent First Poster

We might just see a trailer later today, but for now we have a first official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music , featuring lovable metal-heads William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan.

Today is officially Bill and Ted Day, so there's obviously a lot of speculation that we may see the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music at some point. That remains to be seen, but the threequel's Twitter account has debuted the first theatrical poster.

The one-sheet features titular duo Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) approaching a very familiar looking phone booth as they prepare to embark on another excellent adventure through time and space. They'll be joined by Bogus Journey's scythe swinging Grim Reaper (William Sadler), and newcomers Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Bill’s daughter Thea and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) as Ted’s kid Billie.

Check out the poster below along with an electrifying motion version, and keep an eye out for that trailer later today.

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/NaDdl8VsHR — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 8, 2020

"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."

Bill & Ted Face The Music is set to hit theaters later this year (we hope).