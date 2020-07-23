BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Hitting Theaters And VOD On September 1 - Check Out The New Trailer

Orion Pictures has officially announced that Bill & Ted Face the Music will be releasing in theaters and on VOD on September 1. We also have a most excellent new trailer and poster for you guys right here.

No way? Way! It's now been officially announced that Bill and Ted Face the Music will be heading to theaters on September 1, but it'll also hit VOD the same day!

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe, with the help of their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

We also have a second trailer featuring plenty of most excellent new footage, and a teasing glimpse of returning fan-favorite, The Grim Reaper himself, Death (William Sandler).

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."

