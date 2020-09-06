BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC In The First Teaser Trailer For The Long-Awaited Threequel

Today is officially Bill and Ted Day (6/9 dude!), and to celebrate, Orion Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited third installment, which will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise the roles of lovable metal-heads Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq, respectively.

The footage finds our heroes deciding to travel into the future to bring back the "greatest song ever written" in an attempt to unite the world and prevent the fabric of time and space from tearing around them. We see them reunite with Bogus Journey fan-fave The Grim Reaper (William Sadler), and encounter their very buff and more than a little scary-looking future selves.

We also get a first glimpse of the pair's daughters played by Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical).

It's very much just a tease of what's to come, but should be more than enough to get fans hyped for another excellent adventure.

Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other. 🎸⚡ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3 — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/NaDdl8VsHR — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 8, 2020

"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."

Bill & Ted Face The Music is set to hit theaters later this year (we hope).