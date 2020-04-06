BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC: Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Share San Dimas High School 2020 Commencement Video

Fans still have a few months before they can catch up with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face The Music, but the two actors have released a special video for 2020 San Dimas High Graduates.

With everything going on in the world right now it is important to remember to, above all else, be excellent to one another. That's precisely what the actors who play Bill and Ted set out to do with a video commencement message for the 2020 graduates of San Dimas High School -- the home of Bill and Ted themselves.

Although students in the class of 2020 are unable to enjoy the traditional walk across the stage in a cap and gown to collect their diplomas, many celebrities have been doing their part to make the situation a little easier to bear. One such example is a recent video released by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for their San Dimas High School fans.

Although it may not make up for missing graduation, the actors both did their part by sharing their congratulations to those who have earned it. Check out the following message from the San Dimas High twitter account (@SanDimasHS) which includes the video commencement from Reeves and Winter.

Thanks Alex @Winter and Keanu Reeves for making our students day EXTRA speacial and thank you to @Kimbalow for getting them to wish our students well! #SDorDie https://t.co/qbyD14Xr01 pic.twitter.com/NY6fYfq06H — San Dimas High (@SanDimasHS) June 3, 2020



The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey) - and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.



Bill & Ted Face The Music is scheduled for an August 21st release date.