BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Moves Up One Week To August 28; New Featurette Released

We recently found out that Bill and Ted Face the Music would be released in theaters and VOD on the same day this September 1, but it's now been announced that the lovable metal-heads' latest adventure has been moved up by one week, and will come our way on August 28 - the same day The New Mutants is expected to hit theaters.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe, with the help of their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

We also have a featurette which contains some most excellent new footage, along with interviews with the cast and creators.

It takes a most triumphant duo to unite the world! 🤘🎸 Get a behind-the-scenes look at the casting process for Bill & Ted Face the Music, and don't miss it On Demand and in theaters 8/28. @Winter #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTed3 pic.twitter.com/BkV3xum29V — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) August 6, 2020

"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."

