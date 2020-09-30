BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Starring Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Coming To Blu-ray This November

Following its long-awaited theatrical release last month, Orion Pictures and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have announced the Blu-ray release of Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter's Bill & Ted Face the Music !

Orion Pictures and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have officially announced that Bill & Ted Face the Music will arrive on Digital HD on October 20 and on Blu-ray and DVD on November 10.

No word yet on a 4K Ultra HD release.

Special features include "The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel at [email protected];" "Be Excellent to Each Other;" "A Most Triumphant Duo;" "Death’s Crib;" and "Social Piece (Excellence)."

The film saw Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as the titular duo with a supporting cast consisting of Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Hal Landon Jr., Beck Bennett, Kid Cudi, Amy Stoch, Holland Taylor, Jillian Bell, and George Carlin in a posthumous appearance through archival footage.

