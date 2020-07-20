BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Stars Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Cover The Latest Issue Of Total Film

Bill and Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters next month (we hope), and we now have a new look at the lovable metal-heads played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on the cover of Total Film magazine...

We recently gout our first glimpse of some footage from Bill & Ted Face the Music courtesy of a brief, but very effective teaser trailer, and now we have a new look at titular duo Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) on the cover of Total Film magazine.

The newsstand cover features a previously seen image from Bill & Ted's Most Excellent Movie Book: The Official Companion, but the subscribers only artwork gives us an all-new look at the time-travelling metal-heads. We also have a new promo pic of the pair's daughters, who'll be played by Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical).

Check out the images below along with the teaser, and let us know if you're looking forward to more excellent adventures with Bill and Ted in the comments.

"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."

Bill & Ted Face The Music is set to hit theaters later this year (we hope).