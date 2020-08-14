BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC: Weezer's "Beginning Of The End" Music Video Features New Footage

The Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack will feature a brand new tune from Weezer called "Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)," and the official music video contains new footage from the movie...

Bill and Ted Face the Music was originally scheduled be released in theaters and VOD on the same day this September 1, but it was recently announced that lovable metal-heads' William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan's (Keanu Reeves) latest adventure has been moved up by one week, and will come our way on August 28 - the same day The New Mutants is expected to hit theaters.

Now, Orion Pictures has given us a first look at the music video for Weezer's "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)," which will feature on the movie's soundtrack. It's not quite up there with Kiss's tune for Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, "God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You," but it's pretty damn good!

The video also contains quite a bit of new footage from Face the Music, so be sure to check it out below along with the full tracklist and let us know what you think.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track listing:

1. Big Black Delta - "Lost in Time"

2. Alec Wigdahl - "Big Red Balloon"

3. Weezer - "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)"

4. Cold War Kids - "Story Of Our Lives"

5. Mastodon - "Rufus Lives"

6. Big Black Delta - "Circuits Of Time"

7. POORSTACY - "Darkest Night"

8. Lamb Of God - "The Death Of Us"

9. FIDLAR - "Breaker"

10. Culture Wars - "Leave Me Alone"

11. Blame My Youth - "Right Where You Belong"

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) - "Face the Music"

13. Wyld Stallyns - "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"

"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."

Will you be checking out Bill & Ted Face The Music in theaters or on demand? Let us know in the comments.