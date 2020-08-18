BILL & TED Meet The Daughter Of George Carlin's Rufus In First FACE THE MUSIC Clip

Orion Pictures has sent us over an exclusive clip from Bill and Ted Face the Music , and it sees the dim-witted duo encounter Kelly, the daughter of their old friend Rufus (George Carlin). Check it out...

Bill and Ted Face the Music was set to be released in theaters and VOD on the same day this September 1, but it was recently announced that the lovable metal-heads' latest adventure had been moved up by one week, and will come our way on August 28 - the same day The New Mutants is expected to hit theaters.

Orion Pictures has now sent us over the first clip from the movie, and it introduces the daughter of Bill and Ted's time-travelling pal Rufus (the late George Carlin). Kelly (Kristen Schaal) drops in on the boys to take them into the future to address a "potentially a very serious problem" while their daughters Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving) watch on in concern.

Check out the clip below, and let us know what you think.

"Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song."

Will you be checking out Bill & Ted Face The Music in theaters or on demand? Let us know in the comments.