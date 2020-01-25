BLADE RUNNER 2049 Director Denis Villeneuve Is Open To Revisiting The World “In a Different Way”

Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve recently expressed interest in returning to the bleak universe of his sci-fi masterpiece, but says he doesn't have much interest in helming a direct sequel...

Blade Runner 2049 wasn't the biggest hit at the box office when it came out in 2017, but a niche audience and cinephiles were in awe of the powerful film, transforming it into essentially a cult classic, much like the 1982 original installment.



While sitting down with Empire Magazine for their March 2020 issue, director Denis Villeneuve expressed his love for the universe of Blade Runner and an interest in revisiting the world in a new way.



"It's such an inspiring place, the Blade Runner world. The problem is the word 'sequel'. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I'd like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future... I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it."



A new story in that universe would certainly be fun to see rather than a traditional sequel. Perhaps something similar to the Blade Runner 2019 comic book?

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE