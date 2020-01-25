BLADE RUNNER 2049 Director Open To Revisiting The World “In a Different Way”

Legendary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has recently expressed interest in coming back to the Blade Runner universe, but he has a catch.

Blade Runner 2049 wasn't the biggest hit at the box office when it came out in 2017, but a niche audience and cinephiles were in awe of the powerful film, transforming it into essentially a cult classic, much like the 1982 original installment.

While sitting down with Empire Magazine for their March 2020 issue, the filmmaker expressed his love for the universe of Blade Runner and an interest in revisiting the world in a new way.

"It's such an inspiring place, the Blade Runner world. The problem is the word 'sequel'. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I'd like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future... I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it."

A new story in that universe would certainly be fun to see rather than a traditional sequel. Perhaps something similar to the Blade Runner 2019 comic book?