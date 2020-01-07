Christopher Nolan's Reps Forced To Deny TENET Director's Hatred Of Chairs After Social Media Backlash

Recently, The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway explained why Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on his film sets, the filmmaker's reps have been forced to clarify that in a new statement...

During a recent interview, The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar star Anne Hathaway reflected on her time working with director Christopher Nolan. In one anecdote, the actress explained that the filmmaker doesn't like to have chairs on his sets because if people are sitting down, they're not working.

As you might expect these days, that led to quite the sizeable amount of backlash on social media with many painting the Tenet helmer as some sort of evil dictator working his cast and crew to the bone.

Shortly after, Nolan's spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak issued a statement to Indie Wire making it clear that the filmmaker has only ever banned a couple of very specific items from his sets. "For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully)," she tells the site.

"The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need," Novak added. "Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do."

It seems somewhat ridiculous that this needed to be clarified, but welcome to 2020! Still, at least we now know that the cast and crew of Tenet were given plenty of chairs to sit on during production!

Talking of Tenet, that currently as a release date of August 12th after recently being delayed (again).