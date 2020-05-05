CHRONICLE Director Josh Trank Reveals How He Managed To Stop A Sequel From Being Developed

Chronicle wildly exceeded expectations at the box office, so a sequel seemed a given. Now, though, director Josh Trank has explained the lengths he went to in order to stop that from becoming a reality...

Starring Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Russell, Chronicle put filmmaker Josh Trank on the map, and it looked like he had the pick of any project he wanted for a time. He would ultimately choose Fantastic Four, a movie plagued by behind the scenes creative clashes which put the director in "Hollywood Jail" ahead of his comeback with Capone starring Tom Hardy.

For a time, it looked like a Chronicle 2 was going to happen with or without Trank, and Max Landis - who has since been accused of emotional and sexual abuse by eight women - penned a screenplay which, Polygon reports, would have revolved around a young girl obsessed with Matt (Russell) who built an Iron Man-style suit so she too could have superpowers.

However, as the follow-up started coming together, Trank did all he could to stop it becoming a reality.

After describing it as "fine" and a movie which had "nothing to do with why I wanted to do" the first instalment, he added: "I made it difficult for them to set up meetings. I was dodgy about stuff. I did a lot of shitty things. Because I really didn’t ever want to see Chronicle 2 happen."

"That was my worst nightmare," the filmmaker continued. "First of all, I’m not doing it. Second, if somebody else does it, then you know it’s gonna be a piece of shit."

It's easy enough to see why Trank was so protective of Chronicle, and probably for the best this sequel didn't happen. Now, so much time has passed, it's unlikely we'll ever see it become a reality, and everything that's happening with Landis closes the door on his screenplay being used anyway.