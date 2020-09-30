COGNITION: New Trailer Released For An Upcoming Sci-Fi Short Starring Andrew Scott and Jeremy Irvine

Talash Video Centre and Digital Boulevard have provided us with the official trailer for Cognition, an upcoming sci-fi short that will premiere at the Arclight Cinema at the Battersea Power Station on October 9, followed by a digital and on-demand launch on October 30.
The synopsis reads, "COGNITION is a short dystopian sci-fi drama / thriller about a son confronting his past trauma. Journeying through the symbolic landscape of the subconscious mind, the story follows an unbreakable bond between father and son…. A bond that transcends SPACE AND TIME….."
Ravi Ajit Chopra directed and produced the short from a screenplay he co-wrote alongside Gavin McClenaghan. The cast features Golden Globe-nominee Andrew Scott (Spectre; 1917; Fleabag), Jeremy Irvine (War House; Treadstone; Billionaire Boys Club), Lucy Russell (Judy; Toni Erdmann; Batman Begins), Wolf Kahler (Raiders of the Lost Ark; The Boys from Brazil; Wonder Woman), Milo Panni (The Worst Witch; Ghost Fighting Corporation), and Georgia Sandle (The Dumping Ground; Casualty).
“Sometimes the most dangerous journey is to the centre of your own mind.....”
Filmed on location at the iconic Battersea Power Station, COGNITION was the last film to be shot at the Grade II* listed building during the huge redevelopment. Filming was made possible with support from various BBC departments and use of their BBC News helicopter for breathtaking aerial shots, including a stunning orchestral score from the BBC’s 55 Piece Concert Orchestra, recorded at Air Studios in London.
Rising Composer Samuel Karl Bohn composed the film score, renowned Production Designers Universal Creations (Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy) built key sets and props. Emmy award winning Supervising Sound Editor Stuart McCowan and his team produced a searing atmospheric soundtrack at Twickenham Film Studios with a Dolby Atmos print at Abbey Road Studios. Various VFX companies including Emmy winning Peerless, Territory Studios and Foundry helped to complete the 350 Visual Effects shots. Technicolor worked on the film from an early stage for a period of a year, and provided their visual wizardry on invisible VFX, grading and finish.
Director and producer Ravi Ajit Chopra said: “Cognition is a very personal film for me, I have always been fascinated with the inner workings of the mind, and what it means to confront your trauma / demons and follow your dreams..... I hope the audience will enjoy coming on this psychological rollercoaster ride."