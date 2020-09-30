COGNITION: New Trailer Released For An Upcoming Sci-Fi Short Starring Andrew Scott and Jeremy Irvine

Talash Video Centre and Digital Boulevard have shared the official trailer for Ravi Ajit Chopra's Cognition , an upcoming sci-fi short starring Andrew Scott ( Spectre ) and Jeremy Irvine ( War Horse ).

Talash Video Centre and Digital Boulevard have provided us with the official trailer for Cognition, an upcoming sci-fi short that will premiere at the Arclight Cinema at the Battersea Power Station on October 9, followed by a digital and on-demand launch on October 30.

The synopsis reads, "COGNITION is a short dystopian sci-fi drama / thriller about a son confronting his past trauma. Journeying through the symbolic landscape of the subconscious mind, the story follows an unbreakable bond between father and son…. A bond that transcends SPACE AND TIME….."

Ravi Ajit Chopra directed and produced the short from a screenplay he co-wrote alongside Gavin McClenaghan. The cast features Golden Globe-nominee Andrew Scott (Spectre; 1917; Fleabag), Jeremy Irvine (War House; Treadstone; Billionaire Boys Club), Lucy Russell (Judy; Toni Erdmann; Batman Begins), Wolf Kahler (Raiders of the Lost Ark; The Boys from Brazil; Wonder Woman), Milo Panni (The Worst Witch; Ghost Fighting Corporation), and Georgia Sandle (The Dumping Ground; Casualty).