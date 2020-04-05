DEMOLITION MAN 2 Officially In The Works At Warner Bros. According To Sylvester Stallone

We've been hearing rumblings of a sequel to 1993 sci-fi actioner Demolition Man for years, but star Sylvester Stallone has now seemingly confirmed that things are finally moving forward at Warner Bros...

Even the most die-hard Sylvester Stallone fans will admit that a lot of the movies the action legend appeared in throughout the '90s were not particularly memorable, but Demolition Man has remains a firm favorite, and many consider it to be a classic of the genre.

There have been rumors of a sequel doing the rounds for years, but Stallone has now confirmed that things are finally moving forward on a follow-up at Warner Bros.

"We're working on it right now with Warner Brothers and it's looking fantastic," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor revealed in an Instagram Q&A. "So that should come out. That's going to happen."

This is the first we've heard of WB working on Demolition Man 2 (the trades usually get a heads up), so chances are the project is only in the very early stages of development. With any luck, we'll get some more details soon now that the cat's out of its cryogenic prison.

For those unfamiliar with the first movie, Stallone played a cop named Sergeant John Spartan who is frozen along with his arch nemesis Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes). Both men are thawed out in the year 2032 and make the LA of the future - now a pacifist utopia known as San Angeles - their new battleground.

Any Demolition Man fans here? Would you be interested in a sequel? Let us know in the usual place.