DOCTOR SLEEP Director Mike Flanagan Wants To Adapt Stephen King's Epic THE DARK TOWER Series

Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan has revealed that he would love to take a crack at bringing Stephen King's The Dark Tower back to the big (or small) screen...

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan recently spoke to SYFY Wire about his Netflix series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and revealed that he has yet another Stephen King adaptation he hopes to bring to the big or small screen: The Dark Tower. Previously, he's adapted The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game for the author, and that series is in desperate need of a reboot.

The disastrous 2017 movie starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey flopped with $113 million at the worldwide box office, and while attempting to make a sequel to the novels was a clever idea, it was one director Nikolaj Arcel failed to pull off despite the star-studded cast.

"The Dark Tower is forever going to be the story I wish I could tell," Flanagan said. "That would be the Holy Grail. I mean, talk about an adaptation challenge. So many very talented people have poured so much time and heart and soul and blood, sweat, and tears trying to crack that."

There was once a TV series in the works which was going to feature Elba in a couple of bookend scenes, delving into the history of The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain. That ended up being scrapped, so the opportunity is there to reboot the property...assuming there's a studio actually interested!

Do you think Flanagan would be a good fit for The Dark Tower?