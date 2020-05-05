DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Director Sam Raimi And A QUIET PLACE Writers Teaming Up For New Sci-Fi Thriller

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi is developing a sci-fi thriller with the writers of A Quiet Place which will reunite this trio after they collaborated on 50 States of Fright !

Hopefully, Sam Raimi is hard at work getting ready for cameras to start rolling on Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but a Variety report reveals that the filmmaker is also developing a new sci-fi thriller with the writers of A Quiet Place.

Described as an original story, plot information is being kept under lock and key, but this isn't going to be the first time the trio has collaborated on a project.

After working with scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods on an episode of Raimi's horror series 50 States of Fright, the Spider-Man helmer is going to serve as a producer, while they will both write and direct.

"Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods," Raimi told the trade after the news broke. "They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story."

"Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods," Raimi told the trade after the news broke. "They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story."

Raimi continued, "I am honored to once again be joining forces with our partners at Sony Pictures. We have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we can't wait to share with the world."

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still causing delays across the globe, no release date has been revealed, but we're sure everyone involved is anxious to get to work on this project in due course.

