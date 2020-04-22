David Lynch Says He Has "Zero Interest" In Denis Villeneuve’s DUNE; Calls His Own Adaptation "A Failure"

David Lynch's Dune certainly has its share of fans and has become something of a cult classic over the years, but most would agree that the eccentric director's adaptation missed the mark. Lynch has said in the past that he didn't have a particularly good time making the film, so it's probably understandable that he's not exactly bursting with excitement to check out another filmmaker's version of the story.

While chatting to THR, Lynch was as refreshingly honest and blunt as ever when asked if he was looking forward to seeing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune later this year.

“I have zero interest in Dune,” he stated. “Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.”

Many would argue that Dune was far from a total failure, but there's no denying that fans are hoping Villeneuve's film does a better job of adapting Frank Herbert's seminal novel.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

You'll find a breakdown of the main characters and who'll be playing them along with some of the previously released images below. We don't spoil any major events from the book, but if you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible, might be best to skip it!



To see all of the characters at once, simply click on the Next button below!

Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is the primary protagonist ofBorn on the planet Caladan to Duke Leto Atreides I and his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, Paul eventually travels to Arrakis and winds up becoming a Messiah-like figure to the desert planet's indigenous people, The Fremen. There, he meets and falls in love with a Fremen warrior named Chani, and is forced to choose between settling down with her and embracing the terrifying destiny glimpsed in his spice-induced visions.Paul will be played by Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.