DUNE And WONDER WOMAN 1984 Trailers Expected To Debut With INCEPTION Re-Release

Dune fans have been wondering when the first footage from Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation would be released, and we're now hearing that the first trailer will debut with a new look at WW1984 next month...

Christopher Nolan's Inception will be re-released in theaters next month to mark the mind-bending sci-fi flick's 10th anniversary, and screenings are expected to feature “an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate”.

Thanks to several different sources (via Trailer Track), we appear to have confirmation that this teaser reel will include new footage from Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, along with the first trailer for Dune.

A new trailer for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman sequel is long overdue, and fans have been chomping at the bit for a first glimpse at some footage from Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel. Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any set plans to release these trailers online, but they are both expected to debut during the DC FanDome event on August 22, and will most likely play with Tenet when it begins its international rollout the following week.

És fã do filme #Inception?



10 anos depois da sua estreia mundial, o Cinema City vai exibir a obra de Christopher Nolan, que também terá imagens exclusivas dos filmes #Tenet e #Dune



Mais novidades em breve 😉🍿 pic.twitter.com/zxEicx5N9C — Cinema City (@CinemaCityPT) July 29, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 is still scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, while Dune is set for December 18. There's a lot of speculation that they'll ultimately be forced to shift into 2021, but fingers crossed.