DUNE: Check Out An Official Teaser For Tomorrow's Sure-To-Be Epic First Trailer

Dune fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaptation for quite a while, and we finally have an official teaser for tomorrow's full trailer.

The brief video was shared online via the movie's Twitter page, and features flashes of the main characters' faces as we hear Paul Atreides' oft-repeated "fear is the mind killer" mantra. We then get a little tease of Hans Zimmer's score, and a quick glimpse of "Muad'Dib" himself right at the end.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you hope to see from the full trailer in the comments.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

You'll find a breakdown of the main characters and who'll be playing them along with some of the previously released images below. We don't spoil any major events from the book, but if you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible, might be best to skip it!



Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is the primary protagonist ofBorn on the planet Caladan to Duke Leto Atreides I and his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, Paul eventually travels to Arrakis and winds up becoming a Messiah-like figure to the desert planet's indigenous people, The Fremen. There, he meets and falls in love with a Fremen warrior named Chani, and is forced to choose between settling down with her and embracing the terrifying destiny glimpsed in his spice-induced visions.Paul will be played by Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.