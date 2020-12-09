DUNE: Check Out The Alternate Version Of The Trailer That Played In Theatres With TENET

Although it's not in English, the cinema-exclusive version of the Dune trailer that played with screenings of Christopher Nolan's Tenet has now found its way online, and it features a few new shots...

The long-awaited trailer for Dune was released this past Thursday, and seemed to go over pretty well with both fans of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel and the uninitiated alike. Now, the cinema-exclusive version which played with Tenet has also found its way online.

This is basically a shorter, restructured version of the officially released trailer, but there are a couple of new shots in there. We get another glimpse of Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) preparing for battle, as well as more of Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) in excruciating pain as he endures the Gom Jabbar Test.

The only thing is, unless you happen to speak French, you won't know what anyone is saying.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune is (hopefully) set to hit theatres this December.