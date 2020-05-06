DUNE Cinematographer Greig Fraser Promises That The Movie Will Be A "Fully Standalone Epic"

Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune is still scheduled for release this December (we hope), and cinematographer Greig Fraser has talked about working on the film in a new interview with Collider.

Fraser, who has also served as DP on Rogue One and The Mandalorian, says he didn't find it difficult to "change lanes" when it came time to leaving the galaxy far, far away behind for the deserts of Arrakis, but does admit that there are some similarities.

"I mean listen, ultimately I’m positive George Lucas was inspired by Dune when he made Star Wars. I don’t know if that’s sacrilegious to talk about, but there are a lot of similarities in some areas, so you could tell he was definitely influenced by that. So I had to be careful doing both [Dune and The Mandalorian] and not to repeat myself. Also not just for the sake of the movie, but for fun. I hate to do the same thing twice.”

Villeneuve recently revealed that Dune wouldn't adapt all of Herbert's first novel, and that a direct sequel was planned to conclude the adventure. Fraser confirms this, but assures fans that the first film will still tell a "fully formed story."

“It’s a fully standalone epic film that people will get a lot out of when they see it… It was quite an adventure visually. It was a beautiful experience making it. The people involved with it, I was overwhelmed. Some of the actors, as well as being insanely talented actors, are just lovely, lovely people who I’ve become very close to since then.”

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is the primary protagonist ofBorn on the planet Caladan to Duke Leto Atreides I and his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, Paul eventually travels to Arrakis and winds up becoming a Messiah-like figure to the desert planet's indigenous people, The Fremen. There, he meets and falls in love with a Fremen warrior named Chani, and is forced to choose between settling down with her and embracing the terrifying destiny glimpsed in his spice-induced visions.Paul will be played by Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.