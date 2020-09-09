DUNE Comes To Life In The Long-Awaited First Trailer Denis Villeneuve's Epic Adaptation

As promised, Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune , and as first glimpses go, you really couldn't ask for more! Take a look...

"Fear is the mind killer..."

The long-awaited trailer for Dune is finally online, and most would agree that this first look at Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel was worth waiting for!

The teaser sets the scene by introducing young Paul Atreides and his family as they prepare to depart for Arrakis. The Reverend Mother warns him of impending doom while administering the potentially lethal Gom Jabbar Test of Humanity, and we see flashes of supporting characters such as Gurney, Duncan, Jessica, The Duke and Chani. We also get a grotesque glimpse of the villainous Baron Harkonnen.

After teasing several massive action set piece to the strains of Pink Floyd's "Eclipse", we get a full reveal of one of the gargantuan sandworms of Arrakis.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune is (hopefully) set to hit theatres this December.