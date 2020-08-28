DUNE Empire Covers Feature New Looks At The Main Characters & First Glimpse Of A Monstrous Sandworm

The first trailer for Dune has been confirmed for online release on September 9, and Empire Magazine has now unveiled a trio of covers which provide new looks at most of the main characters...

Warner Bros. has now officially confirmed that the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune will release online next month (a different version will screen in Theaters with Tenet from Monday), and Empire Magazine has now made the wait a little less frustrating with a trio of awesome new covers.

The first gives us a look at the members of House Atreides: Timothée Chalamet’s as protagonist Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as his father Duke Leto, Rebecca Ferguson as his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, and Josh Brolin’s sword-master Gurney Halleck.

Next up is the Fremen contingent: Javier Bardem as tribe leader Stilgar, Zendaya as his right-hand woman Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as her mother Liet-Kynes, and Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho - who could also be on the other cover!

Finally, the subscribers only version gives is a first look at one of the movie's gargantuan sandworms. These creatures live deep beneath the desert of Arrakis and are vital for the planet's spice production.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

The trailer is scheduled to release online on September 9, but with leaked images floating around, there's a possibility it's arrive sooner. Keep an eye out for updates.