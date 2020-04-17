DUNE: First Look Images From Denis Villeneuve's Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic Now Released In Ultra Hi-Resolution

Earlier this week, we got a first look at Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi epic, Dune , and now, Warner Bros. has released all of those awesome images in ultra hi-resolution for everyone to enjoy!

After getting a first look at Academy Award-nominee Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi epic, Dune, earlier this week, Warner Bros. Pictures has released all twelve of those stunning photos in ultra hi-resolution.

The film boasts an incredibly impressive cast, which includes Academy Award-nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name; Little Women), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout; Doctor Sleep), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; X-Men: Apocalypse), Academy Award-nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl; Avengers: Age of Ultron), Dave Bautista (Avengers: Endgame; Guardians of the Galaxy), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences; Lady Bird), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home; Euphoria), David Dastmalchian (Blade Runner 2049; Ant-Man and the Wasp), Chang Chen (Mr. Long; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Sex Education), with Academy Award-nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years; Assassin’s Creed), with Jason Momoa (Aquaman; Game of Thrones), and Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men; Skyfall).

In addition to directing, Villeneuve also co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange; The Mummy) and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump; The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

The upcoming film, which is currently slated to open in theaters on December 18, is said to be the first part of a two-part film adaptation of the immensely popular sci-fi novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert.

-----> Click through the image to view in hi-resolution!

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.



Dune features:

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Zendaya as Chani

David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes

Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh



Dune hits theaters December 18

