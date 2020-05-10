DUNE Has Reportedly Been Pushed Back From This December To THE BATMAN's Current Release Date

There's more bad release date news for you today as it's been claimed that Denis Villeneuve's Dune is being shifted by Warner Bros. from this December to a much later date in 2021. Read on for details...

With COVID-19 not going anywhere, most of November's movies have now vacated that month for 2021. There are still some big releases coming in December (for now), with Dune set for December 18th and Wonder Woman 1984 slotted in for Christmas Day. Well, it seems Warner Bros. has decided to shift the former into next year based on a report shared by Collider.

They claim that Denis Villeneuve epic sci-fi movie has been pushed all the way back to October 1st, 2021, a major delay, but one that honestly doesn't come as a major surprise. That's The Batman's release date, so the DC Comics adaptation is either moving up or being delayed...again.

The site notes that the news Regal Cinemas is closing its chains both in the U.S. and the UK (where it's known as Cineworld) took the industry by surprise. Now, it's clear that between a limited number of theaters being open and concerns over COVID-19, studios know they can't turn a major profit.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has struggled, so it's likely Dune would face an even greater uphill challenge.

Right now, Wonder Woman 1984 remains scheduled for December 25th, while Pixar's Soul is on track for a theatrical release in November (despite rumours of a "Premier Access" Disney+ debut). It's easy to imagine that changing, however, especially with studios committed to that big screen experience. For what it's worth, Villeneuve is said to be on board with this delay.

Warner Bros. has yet to make this official, but we'll keep you updated.