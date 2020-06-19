DUNE Heading To Hungary This August For Reshoots; Still Set For December Release

In a new interview, Oscar Isaac has revealed that the Dune team will be heading to Budapest this August for additional photography, but it looks like the film will still be ready for its December debut.

While film productions remain shut down across the globe due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has been some recent momentum to get things started up again, and it sounds like Warner Bros. is already mapping out a plan to complete reshoots on Denis Villeneuve's Dune.

Speaking with Deadline , star Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides) revealed that, depending on the situation, they're currently planning on returning to Budapest, Hungary in mid-August to film additional photography. It's not entirely clear how long the shooting schedule will be, but it's not expected to affect the film's December 18 release date, so it probably isn't anything too significant.

Isaac tells them, “We’re going to do some additional shooting in mid August… they’re saying in Budapest in Hungary,” before adding that he's already seen some of the film. “I saw some things cut together and it just looks amazing. Denis [Villeneuve] is a real artist and it will be exciting to see it come together. It’s kind of wild that we’re doing some additional shooting a few months before it’s supposed to come out, but that happened with Star Wars as well.”

When filming does resume, the studio will be installing strict coronavirus safety guidelines to help protect the cast and crew.

The film boasts an incredibly impressive cast, which includes Academy Award-nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name; Little Women), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout; Doctor Sleep), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; X-Men: Apocalypse), Academy Award-nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl; Avengers: Age of Ultron), Dave Bautista (Avengers: Endgame; Guardians of the Galaxy), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences; Lady Bird), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home; Euphoria), David Dastmalchian (Blade Runner 2049; Ant-Man and the Wasp), Chang Chen (Mr. Long; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Sex Education), with Academy Award-nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years; Assassin’s Creed), with Jason Momoa (Aquaman; Game of Thrones), and Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men; Skyfall).

In addition to directing, Villeneuve also co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange; The Mummy) and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump; The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Dune is said to be the first part of a two-part film adaptation of the immensely popular sci-fi novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.



