DUNE: More Official Images Released As The Teaser Trailer Playing In Theaters Leaks Online

New stills from Denis Villeneuve's Dune have been revealed, and with them comes the leaked teaser trailer which is currently playing exclusively in theaters ahead of an official September 9 debut!

Dune promises to deliver a sweeping tale that should be even more epic than what we saw filmmaker Denis Villeneuve deliver with sci-fi greats such as Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

Two more stills have been released today, this time giving us an official look at Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and Stilgar (Javier Bardem). They all look terrific, and in an interview with Empire Magazine, Isaac sung the praises of the film's relevant themes.

"It’s about the destiny of a people, and the different way that cultures have dominated other ones," the actor ponders. "How do a people respond when it’s at the tipping point, when enough is enough, when they’re exploited? All those things are things we’re seeing around the world right now."

Villeneuve, meanwhile, told the magazine about fleshing out Lady Jessica for his adaptation of Dune. "I didn’t want Lady Jessica to be an expensive extra. Something I deeply love in the book is that there was a strong balance between the masculine power and feminine power."

The trailer teaser for Dune, which is playing exclusively in theaters with Tenet, has also leaked online and provides us with a first look at undeniably beautiful footage from the film adaptation.

