DUNE: Paul Atreides And Gurney Halleck Fly Over The Desert Of Arrakis In New Official Image

Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune is still scheduled for release this December, and following that initial batch of official stills, Empire Magazine has debuted another new image.

Here, we get a look at Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his weapons trainer/mentor Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) balancing on the wing of an ornithopter as it navigates the vast desert planet of Arrakis in a shot from what sounds like it might be one of the movie's main action sequences.

“It’s Paul’s first contact with the deep desert, where he’s mesmerised by it,” Villeneuve tells the mag. “He has a strange feeling of being home. There’s a lot of action at this specific moment, and [it’s] one of the scenes in the movie that I’m starting to get pretty proud of.”

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

You'll find a breakdown of the main characters and who'll be playing them along with some of the previously released images below. We don't spoil any major events from the book, but if you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible, might be best to skip it!



Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is the primary protagonist ofBorn on the planet Caladan to Duke Leto Atreides I and his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, Paul eventually travels to Arrakis and winds up becoming a Messiah-like figure to the desert planet's indigenous people, The Fremen. There, he meets and falls in love with a Fremen warrior named Chani, and is forced to choose between settling down with her and embracing the terrifying destiny glimpsed in his spice-induced visions.Paul will be played by Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.