DUNE Star Rebecca Ferguson Confirms Reshoots Are Set To Get Underway In Budapest "Soon...Ish"

While we all wait (im)patiently for a first look at some footage from Dune (there was speculation that the trailer might debut during [email protected], but that's not looking likely now), it seems Denis Villeneuve and his crew are gearing up for reshoots.

Oscar Isaac recently revealed that additional photography was set to commence as soon as it was safe to travel, and Rebecca Ferguson has now confirmed that she'll soon be returning to Budapest, Hungary to re-immerse herself in the desert world of Arrakis.

The Mission: Impossible Fallout actress will play Lady Jessica, concubine of Duke Leto Atreides I (Isaac), and the mother of his son Paul. She is also a member of the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood, and possesses extremely powerful abilities.

Check out Ferguson's Instagram post below.



Just in case you're not too familiar with the Dune universe, you'll find a breakdown of the main characters and who'll be playing them along with some previously released images below.

We don't spoil any major events from the book, but if you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible, might be best to skip it!



Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is the primary protagonist ofBorn on the planet Caladan to Duke Leto Atreides I and his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, Paul eventually travels to Arrakis and winds up becoming a Messiah-like figure to the desert planet's indigenous people, The Fremen. There, he meets and falls in love with a Fremen warrior named Chani, and is forced to choose between settling down with her and embracing the terrifying destiny glimpsed in his spice-induced visions.Paul will be played by Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.