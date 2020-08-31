DUNE Stills Provide New Looks At Paul Atreides, Chani, Duke Leto, Gurney Halleck & Duncan Idaho

Following Friday's cover reveals, Empire Magazine has shared a trio of new official stills from Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune adaptation, featuring fresh looks at several of the main characters...

Empire unveiled a trio of awesome Dune covers this past Friday, and the mag has now followed them up with some new promo stills.

The first image features our young protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) alongside Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya), while the second sees weapons master Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) shooting a knowing glance to his Duke and Paul's father, Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). Finally, we see Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) doing battle with Harkonnen soldiers.

Check out the stills below along with the recently released covers.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

The dull trailer for Dune is scheduled to release online on September 9, but the shorter version screening in theaters with Tenet has now leaked online. We won't host it here, but it shouldn't be too hard to locate!