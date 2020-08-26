DUNE Trailer Set For September 9 Online Release; Detailed Description Revealed

Dune fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaptation for quite a while, and we finally have an official update on that first trailer.

A 1 minute 37 second long teaser will be attached to theatrical screenings of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on August 31, before making its way online on September 9. Inside the Film Room has seen the footage, and shared a detailed breakdown.

The trailer begins with the Gom Jabbar test scene from the novel, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is introduced to the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) and forced to endure excruciating pain in order to test his humanity, awareness and animal instincts. From there, we see a sweeping shot of Arakkis, and quick shots of the rest of the main characters - including a teasing glimpse of the hideous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dune follows the Atreides family as they relocate to the desolate planet of Arrakis to assume control of the production of the most valuable resource in the galaxy, the Spice Melange. Unfortunately, an act of treachery soon makes an outcast of The Duke Atreides' youngest son Paul, and he must accept his destiny as a powerful prophet of the Arrakis natives known as The Fremen.

Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is the primary protagonist ofBorn on the planet Caladan to Duke Leto Atreides I and his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, Paul eventually travels to Arrakis and winds up becoming a Messiah-like figure to the desert planet's indigenous people, The Fremen. There, he meets and falls in love with a Fremen warrior named Chani, and is forced to choose between settling down with her and embracing the terrifying destiny glimpsed in his spice-induced visions.Paul will be played by Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.