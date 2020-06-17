INCEPTION Re-Release Will Reportedly Feature First Footage From DUNE & GODZILLA Vs. KONG

It looks like Warner Bros. is planning to give theatergoers some extra incentive to go see the re-release of Christopher Nolan's Inception by screening the first footage from Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong .

Warner Bros. recently announced that Christopher Nolan's Tenet had been pushed to July 31, but the studio is still hoping to entice audiences back into theaters on July 17 by re-releasing one of the director's previous sci-fi epics, Inception.

It's a move which has come in for some backlash, but it looks like WB will be giving theatergoers some extra incentive to revisit the mind-bending thriller on the big screen.

According to /Film, the re-release will include a special promo reel that will feature a new look at Wonder Woman 1984, and our very first glimpse of some footage from Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. Fans have been anxiously awaiting a sneak peek at Denis Villeneuve's adaptation, in particular, so this should prove to be a smart strategy.

The first trailer for the movie is expected to debut at the upcoming virtual Comic-Con event later this month, so chances are the Inception teaser will be exclusive to theaters. Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong also has some buzz around it, of course, but hype seems to have lessened somewhat after the disappointing King of the Monsters.

We still don't have official word on this, but would a first look at one or both of these releases be enough to tempt you back into theaters on July 17 for another watch of Inception? Drop us a comment down below.