New DUNE Stills Feature The Vast Harkonnen Army And A BTS Look At Director Denis Villeneuve

Some more Dune stills from the latest issue of Empire Magazine have found their way online, giving us a first look at the massive scale of the Harkonnen army along with a new BTS shot of Denis Villeneuve.

Following the Dune covers and a batch of official stills, four more images from the latest issue of Empire Magazine have been shared online.

While most of the earlier promo stills have focused on individual characters, this is the first time we get a sense of the massive scale of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation courtesy of a wide shot of the vast Harkonnen army. The Baron's men are formidable fighters, but their legions become even more lethal when bolstered by the Padishah Emperor's Sardaukar forces.

We also have a behind-the-scenes shot of Villeneuve directing star Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), as well as new looks at Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet-Kynes and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck in the Arrakeen residency hall on Arrakis.

During a new interview with the mag, Villeneuve was asked about David Lynch's previous adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel, which the iconic filmmaker himself has since all-but disowned.

“I’m a big David Lynch fan, he’s the master,” Villeneuve said. “When I saw [Lynch]’s Dune I remember being excited, but his take… there are parts that I love and other elements that I am less comfortable with. So it’s like, I remember being half-satisfied. That’s why I was thinking to myself, ‘There’s still a movie that needs to be made about that book, just a different sensibility.’”

We'll get to see what that new take on Dune looks like for ourselves when the movie hits theaters this December. The first trailer is set to debut online on September 9.